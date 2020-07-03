3310 Saint Paul Street

Amenities
Gorgeous Remodeled Denver home in the beautiful Clayton neighborhood.
Enjoy living in this stunning remodel with three spacious bedrooms, two baths, & two separate living areas. The bright kitchen boasts Granite counter-tops, Stainless Steel appliances, and built in new cabinetry to suit the chef in all of us!
With Gleaming Hardwoods, Central A/C, Beautiful Brick, Modern Lighting, Open floor plans, and High end fixtures in every room-you'll never want to leave! Enjoy tons of natural light throughout the home and a lovely fenced yard for relaxing & entertaining. Everything has been updated!!
Live close to everything great Denver living has to offer!! Just minutes to downtown, shopping, restaurants, City Park, Denver Zoo, Museum of Nature and Science, I-70 and more. This one wont last long! Contact us for a showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.