3310 Saint Paul Street

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous Remodeled Denver home in the beautiful Clayton neighborhood.



Enjoy living in this stunning remodel with three spacious bedrooms, two baths, & two separate living areas. The bright kitchen boasts Granite counter-tops, Stainless Steel appliances, and built in new cabinetry to suit the chef in all of us!



With Gleaming Hardwoods, Central A/C, Beautiful Brick, Modern Lighting, Open floor plans, and High end fixtures in every room-you'll never want to leave! Enjoy tons of natural light throughout the home and a lovely fenced yard for relaxing & entertaining. Everything has been updated!!



Live close to everything great Denver living has to offer!! Just minutes to downtown, shopping, restaurants, City Park, Denver Zoo, Museum of Nature and Science, I-70 and more. This one wont last long! Contact us for a showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.