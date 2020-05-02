3218 South Holly Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Well kept, clean ranch home in a pretty neighborhood near Highline Canal and Eisenhower Park recreation. Nearby light rail and shopping. Great location!



Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in University Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, lawn care provided, and basement. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 15th 2020. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Gemma at 303-796-9566 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.