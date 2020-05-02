All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:16 AM

3218 South Holly Street

3218 South Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

3218 South Holly Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Well kept, clean ranch home in a pretty neighborhood near Highline Canal and Eisenhower Park recreation. Nearby light rail and shopping. Great location!

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in University Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, lawn care provided, and basement. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 15th 2020. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Gemma at 303-796-9566 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 South Holly Street have any available units?
3218 South Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3218 South Holly Street have?
Some of 3218 South Holly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 South Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
3218 South Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 South Holly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3218 South Holly Street is pet friendly.
Does 3218 South Holly Street offer parking?
No, 3218 South Holly Street does not offer parking.
Does 3218 South Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3218 South Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 South Holly Street have a pool?
No, 3218 South Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 3218 South Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 3218 South Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 South Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3218 South Holly Street has units with dishwashers.
