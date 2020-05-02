3218 South Holly Street

Amenities
Well kept, clean ranch home in a pretty neighborhood near Highline Canal and Eisenhower Park recreation. Nearby light rail and shopping. Great location!
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in University Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, lawn care provided, and basement. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 15th 2020. $2,100/month rent. $2,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Gemma at 303-796-9566 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.