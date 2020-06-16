All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 7 2019 at 8:54 AM

3202- York Street

3202 York Street · No Longer Available
Location

3202 York Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

3202-3206 York Street is located at 3202-3206 York Street Denver, CO and is managed by Denver Realty Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 3202-3206 York Street offers 2 bedroom apartments of size 1200 sq.ft. Property is located in the 80205 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office at (303) 502-7333 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3202- York Street have any available units?
3202- York Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3202- York Street currently offering any rent specials?
3202- York Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202- York Street pet-friendly?
No, 3202- York Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3202- York Street offer parking?
No, 3202- York Street does not offer parking.
Does 3202- York Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3202- York Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3202- York Street have a pool?
No, 3202- York Street does not have a pool.
Does 3202- York Street have accessible units?
No, 3202- York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3202- York Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3202- York Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3202- York Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3202- York Street does not have units with air conditioning.
