Last updated April 12 2020 at 4:42 AM

317 Delaware Street

317 Delaware Street · (855) 351-0683
Location

317 Delaware Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 06/01/20 Please inquire about Fully furnished options as seen in Pictures.

This beautifully 100% remodeled Art District Historical Rowhome is ready to be your corporate or monthly rental! Finished in the style of an urban loft, this amazing space is perfectly suited for the business traveler who needs a comfortable place to spend a month or two. 2 rooms with queen sized beds(the murphy bed room can be shared as an office space) and a futon in the living area, there is plenty of room for you and guest(s) or coworker. The kitchen is a dream to cook in with granite counters, new appliances including a dishwasher, microwave and all the pots/pans and utensils you need. In unit stackable washer and dryer are provided as well.

The fenced backyard (shared with the attached unit) is a great space to relax and unwind on weekends or after a long day at the office.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/317-delaware-st-denver-co-80223-usa/4d75070d-4069-4883-b6fe-ec5cd09a3a82

(RLNE5649908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Delaware Street have any available units?
317 Delaware Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Delaware Street have?
Some of 317 Delaware Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 Delaware Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Delaware Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Delaware Street is pet friendly.
Does 317 Delaware Street offer parking?
No, 317 Delaware Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 Delaware Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 317 Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 317 Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Delaware Street has units with dishwashers.
