317 Delaware Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Available 06/01/20 Please inquire about Fully furnished options as seen in Pictures.



This beautifully 100% remodeled Art District Historical Rowhome is ready to be your corporate or monthly rental! Finished in the style of an urban loft, this amazing space is perfectly suited for the business traveler who needs a comfortable place to spend a month or two. 2 rooms with queen sized beds(the murphy bed room can be shared as an office space) and a futon in the living area, there is plenty of room for you and guest(s) or coworker. The kitchen is a dream to cook in with granite counters, new appliances including a dishwasher, microwave and all the pots/pans and utensils you need. In unit stackable washer and dryer are provided as well.



The fenced backyard (shared with the attached unit) is a great space to relax and unwind on weekends or after a long day at the office.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/317-delaware-st-denver-co-80223-usa/4d75070d-4069-4883-b6fe-ec5cd09a3a82



(RLNE5649908)