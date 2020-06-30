3124 Gilpin St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

MOVE IN INCENTIVE!! FIRST MONTH FREE RENT!! Stunning 3 BR 3 bath condo with FANTASTIC views from two upper decks! - MOVE IN INCENTIVE!! FIRST MONTH FREE RENT!!



Gorgeous hardwood floors in this beautiful condo with 3rd floor deck and a ROOFTOP deck to view our majestic Rocky Mountains. Bonus room with wet bar for entertaining. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, over 1500 sf and conveniently located on a Greenbelt, perfect for those evening walks! Stainless steel kitchen appliances, including a stackable washer and dryer.



Created by the award winning architect Michael Noda of NEO Studio, these townhomes at 31st and Gilpin Street create a striking blend of contemporary design, spacious outdoor patios, and some of the best city and mountain views Denver has to offer. It's a lifestyle you deserve, all on the front porch of RiNO. Featuring European kitchens, stainless steel appliances, concrete and white oak floors, 10 foot ceilings, and premium window packages to maximize natural light. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac and just blocks away from some of RiNOs best restaurants, bars, shops, and businesses, Monocle strikes the perfect balance between proximity and tranquility.



Dogs are welcome with a non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent.



Tenant pays electric and gas. Water, sewer and trash included with rent.



CHECK OUT THIS VIRTUAL TOUR -



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=R5YdMJPXtdV



No Cats Allowed



