3124 Gilpin St
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

3124 Gilpin St

3124 Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3124 Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN INCENTIVE!! FIRST MONTH FREE RENT!! Stunning 3 BR 3 bath condo with FANTASTIC views from two upper decks! - MOVE IN INCENTIVE!! FIRST MONTH FREE RENT!!

Gorgeous hardwood floors in this beautiful condo with 3rd floor deck and a ROOFTOP deck to view our majestic Rocky Mountains. Bonus room with wet bar for entertaining. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, over 1500 sf and conveniently located on a Greenbelt, perfect for those evening walks! Stainless steel kitchen appliances, including a stackable washer and dryer.

Created by the award winning architect Michael Noda of NEO Studio, these townhomes at 31st and Gilpin Street create a striking blend of contemporary design, spacious outdoor patios, and some of the best city and mountain views Denver has to offer. It's a lifestyle you deserve, all on the front porch of RiNO. Featuring European kitchens, stainless steel appliances, concrete and white oak floors, 10 foot ceilings, and premium window packages to maximize natural light. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac and just blocks away from some of RiNOs best restaurants, bars, shops, and businesses, Monocle strikes the perfect balance between proximity and tranquility.

Dogs are welcome with a non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent.

Tenant pays electric and gas. Water, sewer and trash included with rent.

CHECK OUT THIS VIRTUAL TOUR -

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=R5YdMJPXtdV

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5615446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 Gilpin St have any available units?
3124 Gilpin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3124 Gilpin St have?
Some of 3124 Gilpin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3124 Gilpin St currently offering any rent specials?
3124 Gilpin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 Gilpin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3124 Gilpin St is pet friendly.
Does 3124 Gilpin St offer parking?
Yes, 3124 Gilpin St offers parking.
Does 3124 Gilpin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3124 Gilpin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 Gilpin St have a pool?
No, 3124 Gilpin St does not have a pool.
Does 3124 Gilpin St have accessible units?
No, 3124 Gilpin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 Gilpin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3124 Gilpin St does not have units with dishwashers.

