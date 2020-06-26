Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3059 N. Humboldt St. Available 07/12/19 30TH/DOWNING, GREAT 2 BED, 1 BATH HOME, ORIGINAL CHARACTER, HARDWOODS AND TRIM, BASEMENT AND GARAGE! - 12 month lease

Tenants pay all utilities except trash and recycling which are paid by the owner.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet, $25/month pet rent

No Smoking

Gas forced air heat

Available for showings immediately and a 7/12 move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



This beautiful brick 2 bed 1 bath home was built in 1910. Rare corner unit with partially finished basement and 1 space in detached 1 car garage. Original fireplace but inoperable, hardwoods, trim and paneled doors offer plenty of original character. Kitchen and bath updated within last few years with white cabinets, tile flooring and new counters. Kitchen has movable center island and pantry with a gas stove. Beautiful original built in's in dining room with lots of storage. Stackable washer/dyer combo included. Partially finished basement adds approximately 200 square feet. Great covered front and back porch. Small fenced rear patio/yard. Sprinkler system and planter boxes in front. Great location in historic Whittier neighborhood with easy access to light rail at 30th/Downing, Downtown Denver, and the five points/RiNo neighborhoods.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



(RLNE3993215)