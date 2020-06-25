All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:53 PM

2976 Birch Street

2976 Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

2976 Birch Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Don't miss out on this amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, top floor unit duplex, welcoming you with 1193 square feet of living space!

Appreciate the kitchen with a gorgeous tile backsplash, granite countertops, new white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living and dining areas with new carpet. Enjoy the en suite master with heated bathroom floor tiles, and updated full bath. Other great features include air conditioning and washer and dryer hookups.

This great home offers easy access to City Park, the Denver Zoo, Natural History Museum, and Museum of Nature and Science. Enjoy shopping at nearby Cherry Creek Mall and Northfield Stapleton. Travel is easy with access to I-70 and I-25, and nearby light rail stations. Nearby restaurants include Lucero's, NOLA Voodoo Tavern & Perks, Tacos & Ranchitos, Uptown 17th Avenue restaurants - The Tavern, Ace and Steuben's, craft breweries such as The Source in River North area, restaurants, breweries and music venues in Five Points and Larimer area.

Nearby schools include Stedman, Smith, or Park Hill Elementary, Smiley Middle/Junior High, Denver School of the Arts or Science and Technology Stapleton High School, and East High School. Nearby hospitals include St. Luke's and St. Joseph's.

Main floor only with separate tenant living in the basement. Shared backyard access.

Trash and sewer are included. You pay 2/3rd of gas, electricity, and water. Internet access negotiable.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2976 Birch Street have any available units?
2976 Birch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2976 Birch Street have?
Some of 2976 Birch Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2976 Birch Street currently offering any rent specials?
2976 Birch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2976 Birch Street pet-friendly?
No, 2976 Birch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2976 Birch Street offer parking?
No, 2976 Birch Street does not offer parking.
Does 2976 Birch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2976 Birch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2976 Birch Street have a pool?
No, 2976 Birch Street does not have a pool.
Does 2976 Birch Street have accessible units?
No, 2976 Birch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2976 Birch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2976 Birch Street does not have units with dishwashers.
