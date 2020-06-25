2976 Birch Street

Amenities

Don't miss out on this amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, top floor unit duplex, welcoming you with 1193 square feet of living space!



Appreciate the kitchen with a gorgeous tile backsplash, granite countertops, new white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living and dining areas with new carpet. Enjoy the en suite master with heated bathroom floor tiles, and updated full bath. Other great features include air conditioning and washer and dryer hookups.



This great home offers easy access to City Park, the Denver Zoo, Natural History Museum, and Museum of Nature and Science. Enjoy shopping at nearby Cherry Creek Mall and Northfield Stapleton. Travel is easy with access to I-70 and I-25, and nearby light rail stations. Nearby restaurants include Lucero's, NOLA Voodoo Tavern & Perks, Tacos & Ranchitos, Uptown 17th Avenue restaurants - The Tavern, Ace and Steuben's, craft breweries such as The Source in River North area, restaurants, breweries and music venues in Five Points and Larimer area.



Nearby schools include Stedman, Smith, or Park Hill Elementary, Smiley Middle/Junior High, Denver School of the Arts or Science and Technology Stapleton High School, and East High School. Nearby hospitals include St. Luke's and St. Joseph's.



Main floor only with separate tenant living in the basement. Shared backyard access.



Trash and sewer are included. You pay 2/3rd of gas, electricity, and water. Internet access negotiable.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



