All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2948 West 33rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2948 West 33rd Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2948 West 33rd Avenue

2948 West 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2948 West 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Highland will welcome you with 1,445 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a large master suite, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy electric fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the balcony or from the private rooftop. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Highland Park and Woodbury Library. Also nearby are many of Denvers best attractions such as Elitch Gardens, Downtown Aquarium, Pepsi Center, Mile High Stadium, 16th St Mall, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Stevens Elementary School, Everitt Middle School, and Wheat Ridge High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2948 West 33rd Avenue have any available units?
2948 West 33rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2948 West 33rd Avenue have?
Some of 2948 West 33rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2948 West 33rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2948 West 33rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2948 West 33rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2948 West 33rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2948 West 33rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2948 West 33rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 2948 West 33rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2948 West 33rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2948 West 33rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2948 West 33rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2948 West 33rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2948 West 33rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2948 West 33rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2948 West 33rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St
Denver, CO 80202
1270 Logan Street
1270 North Logan Street
Denver, CO 80203
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209
1284 Downing
1284 Downing St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University