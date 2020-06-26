2948 West 33rd Avenue

Amenities

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Highland will welcome you with 1,445 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, a large master suite, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy electric fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the balcony or from the private rooftop. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Highland Park and Woodbury Library. Also nearby are many of Denvers best attractions such as Elitch Gardens, Downtown Aquarium, Pepsi Center, Mile High Stadium, 16th St Mall, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Stevens Elementary School, Everitt Middle School, and Wheat Ridge High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



