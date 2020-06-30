2922 Hooker St

Amenities

Inviting 3BD, 2BA Duplex with Off Street Parking and Private Outdoor Space - Located in the West Highlands, this updated duplex has everything you could ask for. Enter through the living room to find beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and an abundance of natural sunlight. The first floor offers two bedrooms with a full bathroom, updated kitchen, and a mud room. The recently updated basement features a secondary living room which leads to the third bedroom suite. Private backyard with a privacy fence, as well as a detached garage are included in the back of the home. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets negotiable

*There is a $100 monthly fee that covers electric, water, sewer and trash.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Representative: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



