2922 Hooker St

2922 Hooker Street · No Longer Available
Location

2922 Hooker Street, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Inviting 3BD, 2BA Duplex with Off Street Parking and Private Outdoor Space - Located in the West Highlands, this updated duplex has everything you could ask for. Enter through the living room to find beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and an abundance of natural sunlight. The first floor offers two bedrooms with a full bathroom, updated kitchen, and a mud room. The recently updated basement features a secondary living room which leads to the third bedroom suite. Private backyard with a privacy fence, as well as a detached garage are included in the back of the home. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $100 monthly fee that covers electric, water, sewer and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Representative: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5506979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2922 Hooker St have any available units?
2922 Hooker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2922 Hooker St have?
Some of 2922 Hooker St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2922 Hooker St currently offering any rent specials?
2922 Hooker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 Hooker St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2922 Hooker St is pet friendly.
Does 2922 Hooker St offer parking?
Yes, 2922 Hooker St offers parking.
Does 2922 Hooker St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2922 Hooker St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 Hooker St have a pool?
No, 2922 Hooker St does not have a pool.
Does 2922 Hooker St have accessible units?
No, 2922 Hooker St does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 Hooker St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2922 Hooker St has units with dishwashers.

