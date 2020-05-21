All apartments in Denver
2873 W 34th Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

2873 W 34th Ave

2873 West 34th Avenue · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2873 West 34th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2873 W 34th Ave · Avail. Jun 16

$2,480

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
online portal
2873 W 34th Ave Available 06/16/20 Charming 3BD, 2BA Highlands Duplex with Large Fenced Patio and Outdoor Fire Pit - Located in Denver's desirable Highlands neighborhood and just a short walk to numerous fantastic dining and shopping options as well as Highland Park, this charming duplex boasts a spacious fenced in patio with a fire pit as well as hardwood floors throughout. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*One dog is negotiable.
*There is a monthly $50 water/sewer fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Joe Preblud, joe@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2949174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2873 W 34th Ave have any available units?
2873 W 34th Ave has a unit available for $2,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2873 W 34th Ave have?
Some of 2873 W 34th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2873 W 34th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2873 W 34th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2873 W 34th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2873 W 34th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2873 W 34th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2873 W 34th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2873 W 34th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2873 W 34th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2873 W 34th Ave have a pool?
No, 2873 W 34th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2873 W 34th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2873 W 34th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2873 W 34th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2873 W 34th Ave has units with dishwashers.
