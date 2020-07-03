2851 Jasmine Street

Amenities

Near Downtown|Quiet Neighborhood|Pet Friendly



This is a quiet, spacious, two-story townhouse near Stapleton and the shops & eateries on Kearney Street.

Master bedroom has walk-in closet.

Smaller second bedroom.

The unit includes an assigned garden plot.

There is one off street parking space and large basement storage unit assigned to this unit.

Owner pays for heat, water, trash and sewer.

Renter is responsible for electricity, phone and cable/WiFi.

Unit has its own stackable washer & dryer, plus a dishwasher.

Cats and small sized dogs under 20lbs are okay.

Non-smoking unit.

