2851 Jasmine Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

2851 Jasmine Street

2851 Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2851 Jasmine Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Near Downtown|Quiet Neighborhood|Pet Friendly - Property Id: 176895

This is a quiet, spacious, two-story townhouse near Stapleton and the shops & eateries on Kearney Street.
Master bedroom has walk-in closet.
Smaller second bedroom.
The unit includes an assigned garden plot.
There is one off street parking space and large basement storage unit assigned to this unit.
Owner pays for heat, water, trash and sewer.
Renter is responsible for electricity, phone and cable/WiFi.
Unit has its own stackable washer & dryer, plus a dishwasher.
Cats and small sized dogs under 20lbs are okay.
Non-smoking unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176895
Property Id 176895

(RLNE5398712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 2851 Jasmine Street have any available units?
2851 Jasmine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2851 Jasmine Street have?
Some of 2851 Jasmine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2851 Jasmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2851 Jasmine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2851 Jasmine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2851 Jasmine Street is pet friendly.
Does 2851 Jasmine Street offer parking?
Yes, 2851 Jasmine Street offers parking.
Does 2851 Jasmine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2851 Jasmine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2851 Jasmine Street have a pool?
No, 2851 Jasmine Street does not have a pool.
Does 2851 Jasmine Street have accessible units?
No, 2851 Jasmine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2851 Jasmine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2851 Jasmine Street has units with dishwashers.

