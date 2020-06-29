All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

276 S Cherokee St

276 South Cherokee Street · No Longer Available
Location

276 South Cherokee Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Beautiful South Broadway Two Bedroom - Property Id: 160640

Located in the eclectic Baker district of Denver, CO, Mason at Alameda Station Apartments provides an elaborate assortment of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Hop on the Alameda Light Rail for easy access to Downtown Denver, Mile High Stadium or DTC, or stay close to home and socialize at some of the neighborhood's most popular bars and restaurants including Denver Biscuit Company, Punch Bowl Social, Stranahan's Whiskey and Historians Ale House just minutes from home. With a truly desirable location and convenient onsite amenities, anything is possible when you live at Mason at Alameda Station!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160640
Property Id 160640

(RLNE5386039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 S Cherokee St have any available units?
276 S Cherokee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 276 S Cherokee St have?
Some of 276 S Cherokee St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 S Cherokee St currently offering any rent specials?
276 S Cherokee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 S Cherokee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 276 S Cherokee St is pet friendly.
Does 276 S Cherokee St offer parking?
No, 276 S Cherokee St does not offer parking.
Does 276 S Cherokee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 276 S Cherokee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 S Cherokee St have a pool?
No, 276 S Cherokee St does not have a pool.
Does 276 S Cherokee St have accessible units?
No, 276 S Cherokee St does not have accessible units.
Does 276 S Cherokee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 276 S Cherokee St has units with dishwashers.
