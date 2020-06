Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking pet friendly

MOVE IN INCENTIVE!!! Cute 3 BR 1 bath home with large fenced yard and storage shed, covered carport - 3 bed 1 bath home with huge fenced yard carport and extra storage shed. Refinished counters and cabinets. Newer paint and carpet. New Gas stove, washer and dryer hookups.



Tenant pays all utilities. Available 12/1/19. Security deposit of $1850.



Pets allowed with a $250 non refundable pet fee



Section 8 is accepted on this home



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5241056)