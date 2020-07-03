All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

274 S Cherokee St B4

274 South Cherokee Street · No Longer Available
Location

274 South Cherokee Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Spacious 2 Bedroom near Baker - Property Id: 138728

Located in the eclectic Baker district of Denver, CO, Alameda Station Apartments provides an elaborate assortment of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Hop on the Alameda Light Rail for easy access to Downtown Denver, Mile High Stadium or DTC, or stay close to home and socialize at some of the neighborhood's most popular bars and restaurants including Denver Biscuit Company, Punch Bowl Social, Stranahan's Whiskey and Historians Ale House just minutes from home. With a truly desirable location and convenient onsite amenities, anything is possible when you live at Alameda Station Apartments.

Call Main Street 360 Apartment Locators today for a full list of our available units in the Denver area. We represent hundreds of properties all over the city. Your dream home may be only one phone call away!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138728
Property Id 138728

(RLNE5465080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 S Cherokee St B4 have any available units?
274 S Cherokee St B4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 274 S Cherokee St B4 have?
Some of 274 S Cherokee St B4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 274 S Cherokee St B4 currently offering any rent specials?
274 S Cherokee St B4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 S Cherokee St B4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 274 S Cherokee St B4 is pet friendly.
Does 274 S Cherokee St B4 offer parking?
No, 274 S Cherokee St B4 does not offer parking.
Does 274 S Cherokee St B4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 274 S Cherokee St B4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 S Cherokee St B4 have a pool?
No, 274 S Cherokee St B4 does not have a pool.
Does 274 S Cherokee St B4 have accessible units?
No, 274 S Cherokee St B4 does not have accessible units.
Does 274 S Cherokee St B4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 274 S Cherokee St B4 has units with dishwashers.

