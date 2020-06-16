All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

2701 S. Fillmore St.

2701 S Fillmore St · No Longer Available
Location

2701 S Fillmore St, Denver, CO 80210
Wellshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
pet friendly
Huge updated ranch home in Slavens School District! - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://secure.rently.com/properties/936184?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as August 14th and up to 15 business days after a lease is signed!

Huge updated ranch home in Slavens School District! Easy access to Denver University, Cherry Creek Mall and Wash Park! Just across the street from Robert H McWilliams park and playground! This property features a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated countertops, and tile backsplash. 2 main-level bathrooms with updated tile and fixtures. Hardwood floors throughout the main level with carpet flooring in the spacious finished basement. The main level features a large living room and additional office space with decorative fireplace. Basement features a recreation room a second living area and laundry room with washer/dryer! This home also boasts a formal dining area! Attached 2-car garage, swamp cooler, and large backyard with covered patio, great for entertaining! Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Pets - No
Cooling Type - No
Utilities included - Trash, Exterior maintenance $65 per month
Laundry -W/D
Fireplace -Yes
Parking - 2 Car Garage

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4985149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 S. Fillmore St. have any available units?
2701 S. Fillmore St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 S. Fillmore St. have?
Some of 2701 S. Fillmore St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 S. Fillmore St. currently offering any rent specials?
2701 S. Fillmore St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 S. Fillmore St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 S. Fillmore St. is pet friendly.
Does 2701 S. Fillmore St. offer parking?
Yes, 2701 S. Fillmore St. offers parking.
Does 2701 S. Fillmore St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 S. Fillmore St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 S. Fillmore St. have a pool?
No, 2701 S. Fillmore St. does not have a pool.
Does 2701 S. Fillmore St. have accessible units?
No, 2701 S. Fillmore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 S. Fillmore St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 S. Fillmore St. does not have units with dishwashers.
