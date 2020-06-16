2701 S. Fillmore St.

Amenities

Huge updated ranch home in Slavens School District! - Sign up for a showing here>>>

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as August 14th and up to 15 business days after a lease is signed!



Huge updated ranch home in Slavens School District! Easy access to Denver University, Cherry Creek Mall and Wash Park! Just across the street from Robert H McWilliams park and playground! This property features a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated countertops, and tile backsplash. 2 main-level bathrooms with updated tile and fixtures. Hardwood floors throughout the main level with carpet flooring in the spacious finished basement. The main level features a large living room and additional office space with decorative fireplace. Basement features a recreation room a second living area and laundry room with washer/dryer! This home also boasts a formal dining area! Attached 2-car garage, swamp cooler, and large backyard with covered patio, great for entertaining! Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Pets - No

Cooling Type - No

Utilities included - Trash, Exterior maintenance $65 per month

Laundry -W/D

Fireplace -Yes

Parking - 2 Car Garage



