Amenities
2681 S. Green Court Available 11/01/19 Renovated Harvey Park Home! - This two-bedroom, one-bathroom home features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliance, beautiful hardwood floors in the family room that includes a large bay window and skylight, plus an updated bathroom, and new carpet. The large fenced backyard is great for relaxing or hosting gatherings. Washer/dryer included. Long driveway with detached 1 car garage. Conveniently located with easy access to major highways and near public transportation, shopping, and neighborhood parks.
(RLNE3874291)