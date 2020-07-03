All apartments in Denver
2681 S. Green Court
2681 S. Green Court

2681 South Green Court · No Longer Available
Location

2681 South Green Court, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2681 S. Green Court Available 11/01/19 Renovated Harvey Park Home! - This two-bedroom, one-bathroom home features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliance, beautiful hardwood floors in the family room that includes a large bay window and skylight, plus an updated bathroom, and new carpet. The large fenced backyard is great for relaxing or hosting gatherings. Washer/dryer included. Long driveway with detached 1 car garage. Conveniently located with easy access to major highways and near public transportation, shopping, and neighborhood parks.

(RLNE3874291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2681 S. Green Court have any available units?
2681 S. Green Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2681 S. Green Court have?
Some of 2681 S. Green Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2681 S. Green Court currently offering any rent specials?
2681 S. Green Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2681 S. Green Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2681 S. Green Court is pet friendly.
Does 2681 S. Green Court offer parking?
Yes, 2681 S. Green Court offers parking.
Does 2681 S. Green Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2681 S. Green Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2681 S. Green Court have a pool?
No, 2681 S. Green Court does not have a pool.
Does 2681 S. Green Court have accessible units?
No, 2681 S. Green Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2681 S. Green Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2681 S. Green Court does not have units with dishwashers.

