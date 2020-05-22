Amenities

2650 Ash St Available 08/01/19 Lovely 4 bedroom home near City Park, in Park Hill neighborhood - Available for 1-year or 2 year lease!



More photos coming soon!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This adorable 4 Bedroom home in the Park Hill neighborhood is just a couple blocks from the Denver Zoo, City Park Golf Course, and the Museum of Nature and Science. There is easy access to Downtown Denver and public transportation. The home has hardwood floors throughout, a fenced back yard with mature trees, an additional room that could be used as a den or playroom, and a sun room perfect for relaxing. The exposed brick of the kitchen and pergola floors add even more charm to this home.



Tenant will have one off-street driveway parking space available.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.



Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com



Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.



Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.



Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



