2650 Ash St
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

2650 Ash St

2650 Ash Street · No Longer Available
Location

2650 Ash Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2650 Ash St Available 08/01/19 Lovely 4 bedroom home near City Park, in Park Hill neighborhood - Available for 1-year or 2 year lease!

More photos coming soon!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This adorable 4 Bedroom home in the Park Hill neighborhood is just a couple blocks from the Denver Zoo, City Park Golf Course, and the Museum of Nature and Science. There is easy access to Downtown Denver and public transportation. The home has hardwood floors throughout, a fenced back yard with mature trees, an additional room that could be used as a den or playroom, and a sun room perfect for relaxing. The exposed brick of the kitchen and pergola floors add even more charm to this home.

Tenant will have one off-street driveway parking space available.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5008244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Ash St have any available units?
2650 Ash St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 Ash St have?
Some of 2650 Ash St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Ash St currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Ash St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Ash St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 Ash St is pet friendly.
Does 2650 Ash St offer parking?
Yes, 2650 Ash St offers parking.
Does 2650 Ash St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 Ash St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Ash St have a pool?
No, 2650 Ash St does not have a pool.
Does 2650 Ash St have accessible units?
No, 2650 Ash St does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Ash St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 Ash St has units with dishwashers.
