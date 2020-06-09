All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2605 East 14th Avenue

2605 East 14th Avenue · (303) 681-5757
Location

2605 East 14th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Classic turn of the Century Mansion converted into 7 units in Congress Park! Great daylight from Huge Windows and wonderful hardwood floors through-out. Massive dining room & living room with a wood burning fireplace are great for entertaining. Over-sized bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Recently renovated kitchen has granite counters, cherry cabinets, exposed brick, updated appliances, including a double oven, and a walk-in kitchen pantry. Landscaped side yards, private front patio & entrance makes this unit feel like a private home. Pets welcome! Water, Heat, Trash included. Free bldg washer/dryer and additional storage space in basement.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=12666841

(RLNE5677615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 East 14th Avenue have any available units?
2605 East 14th Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 East 14th Avenue have?
Some of 2605 East 14th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 East 14th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2605 East 14th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 East 14th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 East 14th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2605 East 14th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2605 East 14th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2605 East 14th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 East 14th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 East 14th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2605 East 14th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2605 East 14th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2605 East 14th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 East 14th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 East 14th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
