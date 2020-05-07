254 N Washington St 324

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

1 Bedroom in Washington Park - Property Id: 132409



Fantastic location in Washington Park! Surrounded by restaurants, bars, bike paths, trails & shopping. Denver's most vibrant park, West Wash Park Neighborhood is yours to explore!



Feel free to stroll along the Cherry Creek bike path, go jogging in Wash Park, shop down Old Gaylord Street or wander down South Broadway. Whatever you choose, West Wash Park is the spot. Come for Wash Park and stay for the first-rate quality of life.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132409p

Property Id 132409



(RLNE5016987)