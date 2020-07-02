2539 S Josephine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

UNBELIVABLE GORGEOUS HUGE OBSERVATORY PARK HOUSE - Property Id: 177446



Available December 7, 2019



2539 South Josephine Street, DENVER, CO 80210

GREAT HOUSE, DESIRABLE OBSERVATORY PARK.

4 bd, 5 ba, 4,874 sqft. 3 car garage.

2 story + walkout basement.

Close to I-25, Light Rail, short drive to downtown.

Open floor plan, A/C, wood floors, Gigantic GRANITE kitchen, unbelievable amount of cabinets, HUGE island, balconies, covered deck, fenced yard, Smoke free house.

Vaulted ceilings, Wet bar, fireplace, other bedrooms also have their own bathrooms, 7,500 sq.ft. Lot , 90% basement finished,



Surprising large and open. raised deck 22 x 12.

Private master suite upstairs features two decks, walk-in closet, five-piece bath. Walk-out basement has good ceiling height, bedroom, bath, rec room, work-out room, unbelievable storage.

2 rooms in basement can be used as game room, office, or ??

One of these 2 rooms is huge + has windows.

Past tenants used as 5th and 6th bedroom. But legally can't be advertised as bedrooms.

"MUST" SEE THIS INCREDIBLY AMAZING HOME.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177446

