Denver, CO
2539 S Josephine St
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

2539 S Josephine St

2539 South Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2539 South Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
UNBELIVABLE GORGEOUS HUGE OBSERVATORY PARK HOUSE - Property Id: 177446

Available December 7, 2019

2539 South Josephine Street, DENVER, CO 80210
GREAT HOUSE, DESIRABLE OBSERVATORY PARK.
4 bd, 5 ba, 4,874 sqft. 3 car garage.
2 story + walkout basement.
Close to I-25, Light Rail, short drive to downtown.
Open floor plan, A/C, wood floors, Gigantic GRANITE kitchen, unbelievable amount of cabinets, HUGE island, balconies, covered deck, fenced yard, Smoke free house.
Vaulted ceilings, Wet bar, fireplace, other bedrooms also have their own bathrooms, 7,500 sq.ft. Lot , 90% basement finished,

Surprising large and open. raised deck 22 x 12.
Private master suite upstairs features two decks, walk-in closet, five-piece bath. Walk-out basement has good ceiling height, bedroom, bath, rec room, work-out room, unbelievable storage.
2 rooms in basement can be used as game room, office, or ??
One of these 2 rooms is huge + has windows.
Past tenants used as 5th and 6th bedroom. But legally can't be advertised as bedrooms.
"MUST" SEE THIS INCREDIBLY AMAZING HOME.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177446
Property Id 177446

(RLNE5385168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 S Josephine St have any available units?
2539 S Josephine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2539 S Josephine St have?
Some of 2539 S Josephine St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 S Josephine St currently offering any rent specials?
2539 S Josephine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 S Josephine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2539 S Josephine St is pet friendly.
Does 2539 S Josephine St offer parking?
Yes, 2539 S Josephine St offers parking.
Does 2539 S Josephine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2539 S Josephine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 S Josephine St have a pool?
No, 2539 S Josephine St does not have a pool.
Does 2539 S Josephine St have accessible units?
No, 2539 S Josephine St does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 S Josephine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2539 S Josephine St has units with dishwashers.
