2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 Available 07/30/20 Newer Studio Apt in RiNo District in Denver 1 Underground Parking Space! - Welcome to the RiNo condos!



This studio condo features modern features & updates. Including stainless steel appliances, granite counters, Washer/Dryer in the unit, and large walk-in closet. One underground parking space will be available to the tenant. Property features a Juliet balcony available to enjoy the summer weather!

Convenient location to get in & out of Denver! Just a 15 minute walk to Coors Field & LoDo.

Community park, community garden, and BBQ area available in the center of the complex.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Trash removal will be included in rent.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com.

*No pest will be considered at this time.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



No Pets Allowed



