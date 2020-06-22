All apartments in Denver
2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312

2525 Arapahoe Street · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2525 Arapahoe Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 Available 07/30/20 Newer Studio Apt in RiNo District in Denver 1 Underground Parking Space! - Welcome to the RiNo condos!

This studio condo features modern features & updates. Including stainless steel appliances, granite counters, Washer/Dryer in the unit, and large walk-in closet. One underground parking space will be available to the tenant. Property features a Juliet balcony available to enjoy the summer weather!
Convenient location to get in & out of Denver! Just a 15 minute walk to Coors Field & LoDo.
Community park, community garden, and BBQ area available in the center of the complex.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Trash removal will be included in rent.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com.
*No pest will be considered at this time.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4924794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 have any available units?
2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 have?
Some of 2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 does offer parking.
Does 2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 have a pool?
No, 2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 have accessible units?
No, 2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 Arapahoe St Apt 312 has units with dishwashers.
