All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2375 So Lincoln Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2375 So Lincoln Street
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:24 PM

2375 So Lincoln Street

2375 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2375 South Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cac87b80e2 ---- SHOWING 7 DAYS A WEEK, Yes, you can see this property this weekend. To set a showing call 720-463-2000. To set a showing text 720-463-2000 OR To set a showing, go to www.RentSteps.com A super cute DU bungalow walking distance to entertainment, restaurants and the Light Rail. 1 block to bus route. Close to downtown. Close to the University of Denver DU. Close to Craig Hospital. This place is super cute with a full suite in the basement, hardwood floors throughout. Washer and dryer are already in the unit. The yard is perfect for the gardener or entertaining during summer nights. Don\'t miss this one RENTAL CRITERIA ALL Applicants must have 580 FICO Credit Score or better 2 years proof of income No evictions or collection actions from past landlord in the past 7 years GROSS INCOME must be more than 3 times the monthly rent Section 8 or housing voucher Income can be included to meet the income requirement See full application criteria at www.RentSteps.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2375 So Lincoln Street have any available units?
2375 So Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2375 So Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
2375 So Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2375 So Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
No, 2375 So Lincoln Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2375 So Lincoln Street offer parking?
No, 2375 So Lincoln Street does not offer parking.
Does 2375 So Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2375 So Lincoln Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2375 So Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 2375 So Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 2375 So Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 2375 So Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2375 So Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2375 So Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2375 So Lincoln Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2375 So Lincoln Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Observatory Park Place
2350 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University