2375 So Lincoln Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cac87b80e2 ---- SHOWING 7 DAYS A WEEK, Yes, you can see this property this weekend. To set a showing call 720-463-2000. To set a showing text 720-463-2000 OR To set a showing, go to www.RentSteps.com A super cute DU bungalow walking distance to entertainment, restaurants and the Light Rail. 1 block to bus route. Close to downtown. Close to the University of Denver DU. Close to Craig Hospital. This place is super cute with a full suite in the basement, hardwood floors throughout. Washer and dryer are already in the unit. The yard is perfect for the gardener or entertaining during summer nights. Don\'t miss this one RENTAL CRITERIA ALL Applicants must have 580 FICO Credit Score or better 2 years proof of income No evictions or collection actions from past landlord in the past 7 years GROSS INCOME must be more than 3 times the monthly rent Section 8 or housing voucher Income can be included to meet the income requirement See full application criteria at www.RentSteps.com