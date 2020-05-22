2344 Franklin Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Large 4BD, 1.5BA Home West of City Park with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - This home is primly located just steps from one of Denver's most beautiful parks (City Park), and is easily accessible to Downtown. It features an abundant amount of space, which includes a Living, Dining, and Family room. Convenient amenities like a large private backyard with planter beds, a private patio, as well as an automatic 2-Car garage make this home ideal for those who want it all. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $75 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash

*There are two bathrooms (one full, one half).

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE5046243)