Denver, CO
2344 Franklin Street
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

2344 Franklin Street

2344 North Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

2344 North Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Large 4BD, 1.5BA Home West of City Park with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - This home is primly located just steps from one of Denver's most beautiful parks (City Park), and is easily accessible to Downtown. It features an abundant amount of space, which includes a Living, Dining, and Family room. Convenient amenities like a large private backyard with planter beds, a private patio, as well as an automatic 2-Car garage make this home ideal for those who want it all. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $75 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash
*There are two bathrooms (one full, one half).
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE5046243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2344 Franklin Street have any available units?
2344 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2344 Franklin Street have?
Some of 2344 Franklin Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2344 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2344 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2344 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 2344 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 2344 Franklin Street offers parking.
Does 2344 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2344 Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 2344 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2344 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 2344 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2344 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.
