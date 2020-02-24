All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:50 AM

2339 Osceola St

2339 Osceola Street · No Longer Available
Location

2339 Osceola Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
NEW kitchen appliances
NEW bathroom
WOOD floors
3 blocks to SLOANS LAKE in quiet neighborhood!

Cute ranch style 1 bedroom in a 4 plex, close to Sloans lake. Quiet, million dollar neighborhood with great neighbors. Close to downtown, highlands, every highway within ~2 mi (6th Ave, I 25, I 70 all close by!).

Wood floors, stainless steel kitchen, granite counters, large bedroom and super large walk in closet. Tons of parking feet from your door. More photos pending, white subway tiles in bathroom with gorgeous accent. New granite/tile in kitchen.

18 month lease, zoned H/A being installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 Osceola St have any available units?
2339 Osceola St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2339 Osceola St have?
Some of 2339 Osceola St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 Osceola St currently offering any rent specials?
2339 Osceola St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 Osceola St pet-friendly?
No, 2339 Osceola St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2339 Osceola St offer parking?
Yes, 2339 Osceola St offers parking.
Does 2339 Osceola St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2339 Osceola St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 Osceola St have a pool?
No, 2339 Osceola St does not have a pool.
Does 2339 Osceola St have accessible units?
No, 2339 Osceola St does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 Osceola St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2339 Osceola St does not have units with dishwashers.
