2339 Osceola St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

NEW kitchen appliances

NEW bathroom

WOOD floors

3 blocks to SLOANS LAKE in quiet neighborhood!



Cute ranch style 1 bedroom in a 4 plex, close to Sloans lake. Quiet, million dollar neighborhood with great neighbors. Close to downtown, highlands, every highway within ~2 mi (6th Ave, I 25, I 70 all close by!).



Wood floors, stainless steel kitchen, granite counters, large bedroom and super large walk in closet. Tons of parking feet from your door. More photos pending, white subway tiles in bathroom with gorgeous accent. New granite/tile in kitchen.



18 month lease, zoned H/A being installed.