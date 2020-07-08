All apartments in Denver
2235 N Ogden St., A
2235 N Ogden St., A

2235 Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Location

2235 Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
EARLY MOVE-IN AVAIL. - Beautiful and very large (1700 sf) 3BR / 1BA apartment in an Uptown neighborhood 4-plex. The 3 bedrooms and bathroom are on the top floor, while the living and dining areas as well as kitchen are on the main floor. There is also a nice front porch. The units recently had renovations including improvements to the bathroom and new kitchen, carpet, flooring, and paint. Central heat, in-unit laundry, off-street parking, AC units available in the bedrooms, and a nice, shared backyard. This is a fantastic neighborhood in the East High School district, within walking distance to downtown, adjacent to St. Joseph's hospital complex, and close to many great Uptown restaurants and retail. Available May 1. Rent is $2,300 / month + $150 utilities.

FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $25.00 background check for approval.
Ogden St. 4-Plex - Five-Points

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 N Ogden St., A have any available units?
2235 N Ogden St., A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 N Ogden St., A have?
Some of 2235 N Ogden St., A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 N Ogden St., A currently offering any rent specials?
2235 N Ogden St., A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 N Ogden St., A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2235 N Ogden St., A is pet friendly.
Does 2235 N Ogden St., A offer parking?
Yes, 2235 N Ogden St., A offers parking.
Does 2235 N Ogden St., A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 N Ogden St., A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 N Ogden St., A have a pool?
No, 2235 N Ogden St., A does not have a pool.
Does 2235 N Ogden St., A have accessible units?
No, 2235 N Ogden St., A does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 N Ogden St., A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 N Ogden St., A has units with dishwashers.

