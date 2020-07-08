2235 N Ogden St., A

Amenities

EARLY MOVE-IN AVAIL. - Beautiful and very large (1700 sf) 3BR / 1BA apartment in an Uptown neighborhood 4-plex. The 3 bedrooms and bathroom are on the top floor, while the living and dining areas as well as kitchen are on the main floor. There is also a nice front porch. The units recently had renovations including improvements to the bathroom and new kitchen, carpet, flooring, and paint. Central heat, in-unit laundry, off-street parking, AC units available in the bedrooms, and a nice, shared backyard. This is a fantastic neighborhood in the East High School district, within walking distance to downtown, adjacent to St. Joseph's hospital complex, and close to many great Uptown restaurants and retail. Available May 1. Rent is $2,300 / month + $150 utilities.



FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $25.00 background check for approval.

Ogden St. 4-Plex - Five-Points