2225 Buchtel Blvd

Beautifully remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath condo at University Park Tower. Across the street from DU Ritchie Center! Features include newer luxury vinyl flooring throughout, newer windows with lots of natural light and city and mountain views. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and newer cabinetry. Oversized master bedroom with en-suite 3/4 bathroom (shower only, no tub) and plenty of closet space. The second bedroom has a full bathroom and boasts an eastern facing balcony with great views that overlooks the pool. 1 reserved parking space, additional parking spaces can be leased when available and same floor storage unit. Community amenities such as secured building with elevator access, same floor coin-operated laundry, pool with BBQ area, lobby with sitting area, clubroom with full kitchen and bike storage. Walk to DU, shopping, dining and Light Rail. Close to Wash Park, Observatory Park and Cherry Creek. Easy access to I25 with only a short drive to Downtown and DTC. *Included utilities; cooling, heat, water, sewer, trash and snow removal. Electricity is not included. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990