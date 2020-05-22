All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

2225 Buchtel Blvd

2225 Buchtel Boulevard South · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2225 Buchtel Boulevard South, Denver, CO 80210
University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
lobby
Beautifully remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath condo at University Park Tower. Across the street from DU Ritchie Center! Features include newer luxury vinyl flooring throughout, newer windows with lots of natural light and city and mountain views. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and newer cabinetry. Oversized master bedroom with en-suite 3/4 bathroom (shower only, no tub) and plenty of closet space. The second bedroom has a full bathroom and boasts an eastern facing balcony with great views that overlooks the pool. 1 reserved parking space, additional parking spaces can be leased when available and same floor storage unit. Community amenities such as secured building with elevator access, same floor coin-operated laundry, pool with BBQ area, lobby with sitting area, clubroom with full kitchen and bike storage. Walk to DU, shopping, dining and Light Rail. Close to Wash Park, Observatory Park and Cherry Creek. Easy access to I25 with only a short drive to Downtown and DTC. *Included utilities; cooling, heat, water, sewer, trash and snow removal. Electricity is not included. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave Suite #105, Thornton, CO 80233, United States Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Buchtel Blvd have any available units?
2225 Buchtel Blvd has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 Buchtel Blvd have?
Some of 2225 Buchtel Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Buchtel Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Buchtel Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Buchtel Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2225 Buchtel Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2225 Buchtel Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Buchtel Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2225 Buchtel Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 Buchtel Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Buchtel Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2225 Buchtel Blvd has a pool.
Does 2225 Buchtel Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2225 Buchtel Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Buchtel Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 Buchtel Blvd has units with dishwashers.
