Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2131 Julian St
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

2131 Julian St

2131 Julian Street · No Longer Available
Location

2131 Julian Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Relax in luxury in this amazing new construction home - This is an absolutely beautiful, must see home in the heart of Sloans Lake! This amazing home is in the perfect location just blocks from Sloans Lake and Hallack Park with easy access to the light rail, downtown, and I-25. This recently constructed duplex was custom built and features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, front and rear rooftop decks with mountain and city views, full open concept living area with gas fireplace, main floor office, fully fenced private backyard, and a fully finished basement. In the kitchen you'll find custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and high end stainless steel appliances including large 6 burner gas stove and ultra quiet dishwasher. On the second floor you'll find three of the bedrooms including the master bath and a large second bathroom with extra deep soaking tub. The third floor is home to the front and back decks for relaxing, a bedroom, 3/4 bath, and a wet bar for entertaining. In the basement, you'll find a large open rec room and another full bath and bedroom with plenty of storage. Don't forget to check out the detached oversize 2 car garage and the full automated smart home features. Don't miss out, wont last long!

(RLNE5122251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 Julian St have any available units?
2131 Julian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 Julian St have?
Some of 2131 Julian St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 Julian St currently offering any rent specials?
2131 Julian St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 Julian St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2131 Julian St is pet friendly.
Does 2131 Julian St offer parking?
Yes, 2131 Julian St offers parking.
Does 2131 Julian St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 Julian St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 Julian St have a pool?
No, 2131 Julian St does not have a pool.
Does 2131 Julian St have accessible units?
No, 2131 Julian St does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 Julian St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 Julian St has units with dishwashers.
