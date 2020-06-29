211 N Sherman St 4

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 4 Available 11/15/19 The Sherman House - Property Id: 168218



***Reduced security deposit***



***Free Nespresso or Keurig when you sign a 12+ month lease***



Located on a quiet street with mostly single family homes, you will find this cozy, fully updated property a perfect place to call home. With high-end finishes, high ceilings, historic charm, and lots of bright ambient light, this unit does not disappoint! There is an extra locked storage closet available for this unit as well as off-street parking. Video doorbell within the unit. Enjoy city life while being able to retreat to a quiet, safe place. Pet friendly. No smoking. Last weekday showing will be available Thursday October 17 at 11AM! Last weekend showing this Saturday October 19th at 12PM. Don't miss it!



Email HWRealProperty@gmail.com or call (949) 351- 7650 today to schedule your viewing.



Lease Terms



6-18 months.



Available November 15th 2019

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168218p

Property Id 168218



(RLNE5234419)