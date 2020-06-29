All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 211 N Sherman St 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
211 N Sherman St 4
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:18 PM

211 N Sherman St 4

211 N Sherman St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

211 N Sherman St, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 4 Available 11/15/19 The Sherman House - Property Id: 168218

***Reduced security deposit***

***Free Nespresso or Keurig when you sign a 12+ month lease***

Located on a quiet street with mostly single family homes, you will find this cozy, fully updated property a perfect place to call home. With high-end finishes, high ceilings, historic charm, and lots of bright ambient light, this unit does not disappoint! There is an extra locked storage closet available for this unit as well as off-street parking. Video doorbell within the unit. Enjoy city life while being able to retreat to a quiet, safe place. Pet friendly. No smoking. Last weekday showing will be available Thursday October 17 at 11AM! Last weekend showing this Saturday October 19th at 12PM. Don't miss it!

Email HWRealProperty@gmail.com or call (949) 351- 7650 today to schedule your viewing.

Lease Terms

6-18 months.

Available November 15th 2019
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168218p
Property Id 168218

(RLNE5234419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 N Sherman St 4 have any available units?
211 N Sherman St 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 N Sherman St 4 have?
Some of 211 N Sherman St 4's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 N Sherman St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
211 N Sherman St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 N Sherman St 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 N Sherman St 4 is pet friendly.
Does 211 N Sherman St 4 offer parking?
Yes, 211 N Sherman St 4 offers parking.
Does 211 N Sherman St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 N Sherman St 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 N Sherman St 4 have a pool?
No, 211 N Sherman St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 211 N Sherman St 4 have accessible units?
No, 211 N Sherman St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 211 N Sherman St 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 N Sherman St 4 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University