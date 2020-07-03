2062 Spruce Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors range Property Amenities dog park playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

3 Bedroom, 2 bath Paired Home with nearly 1700 square feet of living space located in the South End neighborhood of Stapleton.



Hardwood floors flow through the open floor plan to include spacious Kitchen with with island/breakfast bar, gas range and large pantry, Dining Area and Great Room.



Upstairs level includes 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths including Master Suite as well a great Loft space perfect for Study, Play Area or Library.



Central Air. Ceiling Fans. Convenient alley-loaded 2 car detached Garage.



Across from Tennis Courts and Dog Park and just blocks from the Greenway Park and Playground with miles of bike/walking trails.



Close proximity to the Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, Central Park Rec Center, the six Community Pools, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, 80 Acre Central Park, and top Denver schools: Westerly Creek/Isabella Bird/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST schools.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



Available February 1st



