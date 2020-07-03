All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2062 Spruce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2062 Spruce Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2062 Spruce Street

2062 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2062 Spruce Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
pool
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8f0cd4304b ----
*** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings. ***

3 Bedroom, 2 bath Paired Home with nearly 1700 square feet of living space located in the South End neighborhood of Stapleton.

Hardwood floors flow through the open floor plan to include spacious Kitchen with with island/breakfast bar, gas range and large pantry, Dining Area and Great Room.

Upstairs level includes 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths including Master Suite as well a great Loft space perfect for Study, Play Area or Library.

Central Air. Ceiling Fans. Convenient alley-loaded 2 car detached Garage.

Across from Tennis Courts and Dog Park and just blocks from the Greenway Park and Playground with miles of bike/walking trails.

Close proximity to the Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, Central Park Rec Center, the six Community Pools, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, 80 Acre Central Park, and top Denver schools: Westerly Creek/Isabella Bird/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST schools.

Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

Available February 1st

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Tennis Courts
Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2062 Spruce Street have any available units?
2062 Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2062 Spruce Street have?
Some of 2062 Spruce Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2062 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
2062 Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2062 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2062 Spruce Street is pet friendly.
Does 2062 Spruce Street offer parking?
Yes, 2062 Spruce Street offers parking.
Does 2062 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2062 Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2062 Spruce Street have a pool?
Yes, 2062 Spruce Street has a pool.
Does 2062 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 2062 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2062 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2062 Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St
Denver, CO 80202
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University