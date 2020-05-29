All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2050 South Grant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2050 South Grant Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:55 PM

2050 South Grant Street

2050 South Grant Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Platt Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2050 South Grant Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 993391.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Platt Park will welcome you with 850 square feet of living space!

The completely updated kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include a spacious living room with lots of natural light, washer and dryer in unit, and smoke alarms. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Harvard Gultch Park, Washington Park, Platt Park, and Old Pearl St. Also nearby are Broadway Antique Row, Broadway Restaurants, Overland Golf Course, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Asbury Elementary School, Grant Beacon Middle School, South High School, and University of Denver.

Dogs under 30 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 993391.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 South Grant Street have any available units?
2050 South Grant Street has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2050 South Grant Street have?
Some of 2050 South Grant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 South Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
2050 South Grant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 South Grant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2050 South Grant Street is pet friendly.
Does 2050 South Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 2050 South Grant Street does offer parking.
Does 2050 South Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2050 South Grant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 South Grant Street have a pool?
No, 2050 South Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 2050 South Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 2050 South Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 South Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 South Grant Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2050 South Grant Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity