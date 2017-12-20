All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

201 S Lincoln St

201 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 South Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare Updated Victorian steps from South Broadway! - Property Id: 157974

RARE chance to rent this amazing historic 1890 home. Steps away from the best dining and entertainment the amazing SOUTH BROADWAY neighborhood has to offer.

Listed Exclusively by:
David DiPetro
303-257-5813
David@BeOneColorado.com

The only historic victorian home for rent in Denver created by the architect of the MOLLY BROWN HOUSE; Neil Lang.

-Detached Private 2 Car Garage

-Unfurnished

-INCLUDED: Cook Top, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave Oven, Refrigerator (Kitchen), Stove/Range/Oven, Washer/Dryer

-Master Suite with 5 Piece Bath and Private Balcony

-Open Floorplan

-Fully Updated

-Landscaping included

-One of a kind historic charm

-Available 10/15/2019

-Pets to be approved by owner

-$250 Pet FEE per pet

-$25 a month pet rent per pet

-Photos are from previous sale in 2017

Lang's love of Victorian lines, extravagant facades and eclectic finishes make this a must see.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157974p
Property Id 157974

(RLNE5160911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 S Lincoln St have any available units?
201 S Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 S Lincoln St have?
Some of 201 S Lincoln St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 S Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
201 S Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 S Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 S Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 201 S Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 201 S Lincoln St offers parking.
Does 201 S Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 S Lincoln St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 S Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 201 S Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 201 S Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 201 S Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 201 S Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 S Lincoln St has units with dishwashers.
