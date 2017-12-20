201 S Lincoln St

Amenities
Rare Updated Victorian steps from South Broadway! - Property Id: 157974
RARE chance to rent this amazing historic 1890 home. Steps away from the best dining and entertainment the amazing SOUTH BROADWAY neighborhood has to offer.
David DiPetro
303-257-5813
David@BeOneColorado.com
The only historic victorian home for rent in Denver created by the architect of the MOLLY BROWN HOUSE; Neil Lang.
-Detached Private 2 Car Garage
-Unfurnished
-INCLUDED: Cook Top, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave Oven, Refrigerator (Kitchen), Stove/Range/Oven, Washer/Dryer
-Master Suite with 5 Piece Bath and Private Balcony
-Open Floorplan
-Fully Updated
-Landscaping included
-One of a kind historic charm
-Available 10/15/2019
-Pets to be approved by owner
-$250 Pet FEE per pet
-$25 a month pet rent per pet
-Photos are from previous sale in 2017
Lang's love of Victorian lines, extravagant facades and eclectic finishes make this a must see.
