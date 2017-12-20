201 S Lincoln St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rare Updated Victorian steps from South Broadway! - Property Id: 157974



RARE chance to rent this amazing historic 1890 home. Steps away from the best dining and entertainment the amazing SOUTH BROADWAY neighborhood has to offer.



Listed Exclusively by:

David DiPetro

303-257-5813

David@BeOneColorado.com



The only historic victorian home for rent in Denver created by the architect of the MOLLY BROWN HOUSE; Neil Lang.



-Detached Private 2 Car Garage



-Unfurnished



-INCLUDED: Cook Top, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave Oven, Refrigerator (Kitchen), Stove/Range/Oven, Washer/Dryer



-Master Suite with 5 Piece Bath and Private Balcony



-Open Floorplan



-Fully Updated



-Landscaping included



-One of a kind historic charm



-Available 10/15/2019



-Pets to be approved by owner



-$250 Pet FEE per pet



-$25 a month pet rent per pet



-Photos are from previous sale in 2017



Lang's love of Victorian lines, extravagant facades and eclectic finishes make this a must see.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157974p

Property Id 157974



(RLNE5160911)