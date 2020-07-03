1925 West 32nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Property is available for move-in now!



A true open loft space in the heart of LoHi features an open floor plan with high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops and unique lighting fixtures. This loft's Southern exposure brings lots of natural light, while a large balcony lends itself well to take in the view of the entire Denver skyline.



The unit includes a parking spot in the building’s underground parking and quick access to I-25. Just walking distance from the loft you will find some of Denver’s most popular bars and eateries such as Avanti, Postino, and Linger.



Pets: Up to 2 dogs



Contact us to schedule a showing.