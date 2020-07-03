All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
1925 West 32nd Avenue
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

1925 West 32nd Avenue

1925 West 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1925 West 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property is available for move-in now!

A true open loft space in the heart of LoHi features an open floor plan with high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops and unique lighting fixtures. This loft's Southern exposure brings lots of natural light, while a large balcony lends itself well to take in the view of the entire Denver skyline.

The unit includes a parking spot in the building’s underground parking and quick access to I-25. Just walking distance from the loft you will find some of Denver’s most popular bars and eateries such as Avanti, Postino, and Linger.

Pets: Up to 2 dogs

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 West 32nd Avenue have any available units?
1925 West 32nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 West 32nd Avenue have?
Some of 1925 West 32nd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 West 32nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1925 West 32nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 West 32nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 West 32nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1925 West 32nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1925 West 32nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 1925 West 32nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 West 32nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 West 32nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1925 West 32nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1925 West 32nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1925 West 32nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 West 32nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 West 32nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

