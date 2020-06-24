19025 East 57th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking playground garage

Free application AND $100 off your first SIX months of rent!



Great 2 Story Row Home Located in Green Valley Ranch!!! Gourmet kitchen with newer appliances, 42” cabinets, island countertop with breakfast bar, pantry and nice floors. Dining room opens to deck for entertaining. Spacious living room with ½ bath on the main level. Utility room with full-size washer and dryer hookups.



Upper level has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Private deck as well as an enclosed patio with pavers and rock, 1 car oversized detached garage. Covered front porch with views out to shared courtyard is a perfect location to unwind after a long day!



A short walk to the First Creek Community Park & playground and close to Green Valley Ranch Golf course, shopping and easy access to highways (I-70 & E470). Convenient to DIA!



Water and sewer paid by owner!



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.