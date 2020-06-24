All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 19025 East 57th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
19025 East 57th Place
Last updated January 17 2020 at 3:27 AM

19025 East 57th Place

19025 East 57th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19025 East 57th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
playground
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
garage
Free application AND $100 off your first SIX months of rent!

Great 2 Story Row Home Located in Green Valley Ranch!!! Gourmet kitchen with newer appliances, 42” cabinets, island countertop with breakfast bar, pantry and nice floors. Dining room opens to deck for entertaining. Spacious living room with ½ bath on the main level. Utility room with full-size washer and dryer hookups.

Upper level has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Private deck as well as an enclosed patio with pavers and rock, 1 car oversized detached garage. Covered front porch with views out to shared courtyard is a perfect location to unwind after a long day!

A short walk to the First Creek Community Park & playground and close to Green Valley Ranch Golf course, shopping and easy access to highways (I-70 & E470). Convenient to DIA!

Water and sewer paid by owner!

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19025 East 57th Place have any available units?
19025 East 57th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19025 East 57th Place have?
Some of 19025 East 57th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19025 East 57th Place currently offering any rent specials?
19025 East 57th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19025 East 57th Place pet-friendly?
No, 19025 East 57th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 19025 East 57th Place offer parking?
Yes, 19025 East 57th Place offers parking.
Does 19025 East 57th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19025 East 57th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19025 East 57th Place have a pool?
No, 19025 East 57th Place does not have a pool.
Does 19025 East 57th Place have accessible units?
No, 19025 East 57th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19025 East 57th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 19025 East 57th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University