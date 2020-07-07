1733 Irving St #103

Amenities

Brand New Townhomes in Sloan's Lake! - This newly constructed unit at the 17th + Irving Townhomes is located 3 blocks from Sloans Lake and embodies inspired townhome living at its very best! Large finished rooftop deck with views of the Denver skyline and the picturesque Colorado mountains. Enjoy the open floor-plan living space with upgrades throughout. The kitchen features high-end finishes including modern lighting and backsplash, cabinets offering storage solutions at every turn, stainless steel appliances, a pantry and a large island with additional seating space. The oversized balcony off the living room add versatility to the floor-plan. The 2nd level boasts a master suite with attached bath and walk-in closet. The expansive roof deck lends itself to entertaining with a large area for seating. Views of the mountains from one side and unobstructed views of downtown Denver over the quiet tree-lined street on the other. 17th + Irving Townhomes are located in a highly desirable area due to the retreat of Sloans Lake. Maintain that short downtown commute and have access to amazing restaurants and happy hour hotspots such as BarFly or the WestFax Brewery. Come discover lake living in the city!. You won't want to miss out on this new construction ready for immediate move-in!



(RLNE5772017)