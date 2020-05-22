1727 N Pearl St #302

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**PRICE DROP & MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $500 OFF!!**Prime Location! 2 bedroom 2 bath updated condo in Capitol Hill!** - ** $500.00 off your first months rent if moved in by 3/31/2020**

Welcome home to your new Uptown condo available in a prime location! This amazing 2 bedrooms 2 bath unit comes with a spacious updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, sights into the living room, your very own breakfast bar, and a cozy gas fireplace to keep you warm on Colorado's cold nights! Watch the snowfall through the home's large windows or enjoy the summer sunsets on your very own balcony! Spread out in your own en-suite master bedroom with 5 piece master bath including a large garden tub and large walk-in closet! You also have another bedroom that's perfect for your guests or your own in-home office! This home also comes with brand new in-unit washer / dryer and a 1 parking space in the heated underground garage with heated driveway for your convenience! Located in North Capitol Hill, this home is close to plenty of parks, the Botanic Gardens and tons of Eats and Entertainment nearby to ensure that you will never run out of things to do!



**Don't let this one slip away! Call today to schedule your showing!**



Additional Lease Terms:

*12-month lease Term

*Pets Welcome (Restrictions & Additional Fee's may apply!)

*Resident Pays Gas and Electric

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*$40.00 application fee

*Deposit due at lease signing

*Applicants required to pass credit and criminal background checks



(RLNE5467236)