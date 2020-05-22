All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1727 N Pearl St #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1727 N Pearl St #302
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

1727 N Pearl St #302

1727 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1727 Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**PRICE DROP & MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $500 OFF!!**Prime Location! 2 bedroom 2 bath updated condo in Capitol Hill!** - ** $500.00 off your first months rent if moved in by 3/31/2020**
Welcome home to your new Uptown condo available in a prime location! This amazing 2 bedrooms 2 bath unit comes with a spacious updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, sights into the living room, your very own breakfast bar, and a cozy gas fireplace to keep you warm on Colorado's cold nights! Watch the snowfall through the home's large windows or enjoy the summer sunsets on your very own balcony! Spread out in your own en-suite master bedroom with 5 piece master bath including a large garden tub and large walk-in closet! You also have another bedroom that's perfect for your guests or your own in-home office! This home also comes with brand new in-unit washer / dryer and a 1 parking space in the heated underground garage with heated driveway for your convenience! Located in North Capitol Hill, this home is close to plenty of parks, the Botanic Gardens and tons of Eats and Entertainment nearby to ensure that you will never run out of things to do!

**Don't let this one slip away! Call today to schedule your showing!**

Additional Lease Terms:
*12-month lease Term
*Pets Welcome (Restrictions & Additional Fee's may apply!)
*Resident Pays Gas and Electric
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*$40.00 application fee
*Deposit due at lease signing
*Applicants required to pass credit and criminal background checks

(RLNE5467236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 N Pearl St #302 have any available units?
1727 N Pearl St #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 N Pearl St #302 have?
Some of 1727 N Pearl St #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 N Pearl St #302 currently offering any rent specials?
1727 N Pearl St #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 N Pearl St #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 N Pearl St #302 is pet friendly.
Does 1727 N Pearl St #302 offer parking?
Yes, 1727 N Pearl St #302 offers parking.
Does 1727 N Pearl St #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 N Pearl St #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 N Pearl St #302 have a pool?
No, 1727 N Pearl St #302 does not have a pool.
Does 1727 N Pearl St #302 have accessible units?
No, 1727 N Pearl St #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 N Pearl St #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 N Pearl St #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
Allure
1300 S Willow St
Denver, CO 80247
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University