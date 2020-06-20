Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1655 S. Columbine St. Available 08/06/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! CORY MERRILL, RECENTLY REMODELED, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, NEW CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/2021)

Tenants pay gas, electric, water, sewer (owner pays trash and recycling).

Up to 2 pets allowed - cats ok, or dogs under 30 lbs.

1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs and $300 refundable pet deposit per pet.

No smoking.

Gas forced air heat and central A/C.

Available for showings immediately and move in 8/6/20. Property can be held with negotiation.



Now offering 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home built in 1947 with approximately 1492 square feet. Great location in the Cory Merrill neighborhood, 6 blocks to the school, less than 1 mile to DU light rail and campus and easy access to Old S. Gaylord St and Washington Park. Main floor features hardwood floors, newer 12 x 24 tile in kitchen and updated kitchen and bath. Kitchen remodel includes new granite counters, new cabinets with soft close hardware, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Bath remodel features new vanity and tile. Home has newer windows and A/C. Basement features large family room, 2 storage closets, 2nd bath, large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and 3rd non conforming bedroom. Fenced yard with sprinkler system and grass lawn. Small covered back patio.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



(RLNE4152847)