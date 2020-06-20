All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1655 S. Columbine St.

1655 South Columbine Street · (303) 683-1774
Location

1655 South Columbine Street, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1655 S. Columbine St. · Avail. Aug 6

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1655 S. Columbine St. Available 08/06/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! CORY MERRILL, RECENTLY REMODELED, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, NEW CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/2021)
Tenants pay gas, electric, water, sewer (owner pays trash and recycling).
Up to 2 pets allowed - cats ok, or dogs under 30 lbs.
1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs and $300 refundable pet deposit per pet.
No smoking.
Gas forced air heat and central A/C.
Available for showings immediately and move in 8/6/20. Property can be held with negotiation.

Now offering 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home built in 1947 with approximately 1492 square feet. Great location in the Cory Merrill neighborhood, 6 blocks to the school, less than 1 mile to DU light rail and campus and easy access to Old S. Gaylord St and Washington Park. Main floor features hardwood floors, newer 12 x 24 tile in kitchen and updated kitchen and bath. Kitchen remodel includes new granite counters, new cabinets with soft close hardware, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Bath remodel features new vanity and tile. Home has newer windows and A/C. Basement features large family room, 2 storage closets, 2nd bath, large laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and 3rd non conforming bedroom. Fenced yard with sprinkler system and grass lawn. Small covered back patio.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE4152847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 S. Columbine St. have any available units?
1655 S. Columbine St. has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 S. Columbine St. have?
Some of 1655 S. Columbine St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 S. Columbine St. currently offering any rent specials?
1655 S. Columbine St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 S. Columbine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 S. Columbine St. is pet friendly.
Does 1655 S. Columbine St. offer parking?
Yes, 1655 S. Columbine St. does offer parking.
Does 1655 S. Columbine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 S. Columbine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 S. Columbine St. have a pool?
No, 1655 S. Columbine St. does not have a pool.
Does 1655 S. Columbine St. have accessible units?
No, 1655 S. Columbine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 S. Columbine St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 S. Columbine St. has units with dishwashers.
