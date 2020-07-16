1641 Gilpin St

Amenities
-Newly Built 4 years ago, only one tenant has lived there
-1 Bedroom
-1 Bathroom
-Open concept living/dining/kitchen area
-Beautiful finishes, accent tile in bathroom, back splash in kitchen
-Kitchen has island that could function as breakfast bar
-Carpet in bedroom, hard floors throughout rest of space
-Washer/dryer hookups in bathroom
-Vaulted ceiling with sky lights
-Private fenced in patio
- $25 monthly water contribution to be paid with rent monthly
- 1 very rare and coveted Parking Spot INCLUDED WITH RENT
-E-mail today to schedule your showing
$48.50 application fee, per applicant.
Security deposit = one month's rent.
Tenant responsible for all utilities excluding trash (water to be paid with rent monthly- gas & electric go into your name)
Office hours by appointment only