Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

1641 Gilpin St

1641 Gilpin Street · (303) 534-0484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1641 Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
-Newly Built 4 years ago, only one tenant has lived there
-1 Bedroom
-1 Bathroom
-Open concept living/dining/kitchen area
-Beautiful finishes, accent tile in bathroom, back splash in kitchen
-Kitchen has island that could function as breakfast bar
-Carpet in bedroom, hard floors throughout rest of space
-Washer/dryer hookups in bathroom
-Vaulted ceiling with sky lights
-Private fenced in patio
- $25 monthly water contribution to be paid with rent monthly
- 1 very rare and coveted Parking Spot INCLUDED WITH RENT
-E-mail today to schedule your showing

$48.50 application fee, per applicant.
Security deposit = one month's rent.
Tenant responsible for all utilities excluding trash (water to be paid with rent monthly- gas & electric go into your name)
Office hours by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Gilpin St have any available units?
1641 Gilpin St has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 Gilpin St have?
Some of 1641 Gilpin St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Gilpin St currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Gilpin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Gilpin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 Gilpin St is pet friendly.
Does 1641 Gilpin St offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Gilpin St offers parking.
Does 1641 Gilpin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Gilpin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Gilpin St have a pool?
No, 1641 Gilpin St does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Gilpin St have accessible units?
No, 1641 Gilpin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Gilpin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 Gilpin St has units with dishwashers.
