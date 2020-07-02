All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:44 AM

1625 Utica St

1625 Utica Street · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Utica Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Sloan's Lake Vintage Bungalow won't last long! Located just one block south of Sloan's Lake in a very quiet, upscale neighborhood with a front porch you will enjoy all year round. This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has been completely updated. New wood floors on the main level, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, butcher block counter tops, high efficiency washer and dryer. Second floor features a gorgeous master bed/bath with his and her closets. Enjoy the outdoor living space, gardening area, and an oversized two car garage with workspace.

It's hard to list all the indoor and outdoor features of this stunning home. Schedule a tour today!

Contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com

Must be able to pass a full background/credit check.

Showings available 7 days a week.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Utica St have any available units?
1625 Utica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 Utica St have?
Some of 1625 Utica St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Utica St currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Utica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Utica St pet-friendly?
No, 1625 Utica St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1625 Utica St offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Utica St offers parking.
Does 1625 Utica St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 Utica St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Utica St have a pool?
No, 1625 Utica St does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Utica St have accessible units?
No, 1625 Utica St does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Utica St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 Utica St has units with dishwashers.

