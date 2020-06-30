1616 Cook St

Amenities

**Come Home to Cook St! Historic 4 bed 3 bath home!** - Beautiful and updated Denver historic home, built 1908, centrally located in trendy City Park neighborhood. This amazing piece of Denver history comes with gorgeous, warm hardwood floors, cased windows and doors, stained glass windows and antique exposed brick walls in all the right places. It comes with a warm and inviting foyer, 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (one with classic clawfoot tub), and a modern updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. You'll enjoy beautiful wood staircases, a large master bedroom, spacious closets, large laundry room, and your own fenced backyard oasis. You'll come home to great curb appeal, a large front porch, an even larger back deck with patio table and gas grill, that's perfect for entertaining and mature trees and luscious green grass during the summer. Never worry about scraping the car with the homes 1 car garage!



Additional Lease Terms:

*12-month lease

*Tenant pays ALL UTILITIES

*Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Restrictions apply (Additional Deposits/Rents may apply)

*Couch and dining room table are included and additional furniture can be included if needed

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check



