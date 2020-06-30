All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

1616 Cook St

1616 Cook Street · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Cook Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
**Come Home to Cook St! Historic 4 bed 3 bath home!** - Beautiful and updated Denver historic home, built 1908, centrally located in trendy City Park neighborhood. This amazing piece of Denver history comes with gorgeous, warm hardwood floors, cased windows and doors, stained glass windows and antique exposed brick walls in all the right places. It comes with a warm and inviting foyer, 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (one with classic clawfoot tub), and a modern updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. You'll enjoy beautiful wood staircases, a large master bedroom, spacious closets, large laundry room, and your own fenced backyard oasis. You'll come home to great curb appeal, a large front porch, an even larger back deck with patio table and gas grill, that's perfect for entertaining and mature trees and luscious green grass during the summer. Never worry about scraping the car with the homes 1 car garage!

Don't miss out on your chance to call this beauty home! Call today to schedule your showing!

Additional Lease Terms:
*12-month lease
*Tenant pays ALL UTILITIES
*Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Restrictions apply (Additional Deposits/Rents may apply)
*Couch and dining room table are included and additional furniture can be included if needed
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

(RLNE5210834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Cook St have any available units?
1616 Cook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Cook St have?
Some of 1616 Cook St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Cook St currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Cook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Cook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 Cook St is pet friendly.
Does 1616 Cook St offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Cook St offers parking.
Does 1616 Cook St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Cook St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Cook St have a pool?
No, 1616 Cook St does not have a pool.
Does 1616 Cook St have accessible units?
No, 1616 Cook St does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Cook St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Cook St does not have units with dishwashers.

