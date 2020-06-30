All apartments in Denver
1560 Race Street Unit 3

1560 Race St · No Longer Available
Location

1560 Race St, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Historic Renovation of 3 Bedroom Penthouse in City Park West - One of a kind renovated historic property in the Wyman's Historic District of City Park West, Denver.

Full remodel with premium finishes. You will want to see this penthouse unit! From the radiant floor heating, central air, red oak hardwood floors throughout & vaulted ceilings.
The gourmet kitchen boasts an enormous, quartz-topped island, stainless steel appliances with beverage center & wine refrigerator. Open floor plan connects to the great room,for easy entertaining and access to a private balcony.
Stunning master suite includes luxurious 5-piece master bath, and free standing tub. Two additional bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath.
The unique loft & study/flex space on upper level (400+ square feet) provide a private retreat.
The entrance to your grand home through the historic circular stair case.
1-car garage parking and street parking available.
Storage unit in basement (250 square feet).
Separate access to unit from elevator, back stairs or front turret.
HOA fees included in rent. All exterior maintenance included. Amazing Grounds.
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
NO SMOKING * NO MARIJUANA

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5316555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 Race Street Unit 3 have any available units?
1560 Race Street Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 Race Street Unit 3 have?
Some of 1560 Race Street Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 Race Street Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1560 Race Street Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 Race Street Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 Race Street Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1560 Race Street Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1560 Race Street Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 1560 Race Street Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 Race Street Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 Race Street Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1560 Race Street Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1560 Race Street Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1560 Race Street Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 Race Street Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 Race Street Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

