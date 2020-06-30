1560 Race Street Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking garage

Historic Renovation of 3 Bedroom Penthouse in City Park West - One of a kind renovated historic property in the Wyman's Historic District of City Park West, Denver.



Full remodel with premium finishes. You will want to see this penthouse unit! From the radiant floor heating, central air, red oak hardwood floors throughout & vaulted ceilings.

The gourmet kitchen boasts an enormous, quartz-topped island, stainless steel appliances with beverage center & wine refrigerator. Open floor plan connects to the great room,for easy entertaining and access to a private balcony.

Stunning master suite includes luxurious 5-piece master bath, and free standing tub. Two additional bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath.

The unique loft & study/flex space on upper level (400+ square feet) provide a private retreat.

The entrance to your grand home through the historic circular stair case.

1-car garage parking and street parking available.

Storage unit in basement (250 square feet).

Separate access to unit from elevator, back stairs or front turret.

HOA fees included in rent. All exterior maintenance included. Amazing Grounds.

ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

NO SMOKING * NO MARIJUANA



No Cats Allowed



