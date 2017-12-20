All apartments in Denver
1558 Clermont Street

1558 Clermont Street · No Longer Available
Location

1558 Clermont Street, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1558 Clermont Street Available 06/01/20 Beautifully Renovated City Park Craftsman - Beautifully renovated City Park craftsman that features a chef's kitchen with exposed brick, granite, stainless steel appliances and an eat in kitchen. 4 bedrooms total with 2 master retreats with attached bathrooms, one in the newly remodeled attic level that features a custom staircase, full bath and plenty of storage. The other master bedroom is in the fully finished basement and has daylight windows for an abundance of light and also features a freshly remodeled bathroom. Other 2 bedrooms, living room, and bath round out main floor. When your day is over relax in the backyard oasis where there is a built in outdoor kitchen with bar and a custom pergola. The covered patio has a beautiful ceiling and a ceiling fan. Hardwood floors, fireplace, AC, and all original woodwork make this home a true gem and one of a kind. This home is located 3 blocks from City Park, the Science Museum and is 2 blocks from historic 17th Ave Parkway.

(RLNE4614674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1558 Clermont Street have any available units?
1558 Clermont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1558 Clermont Street have?
Some of 1558 Clermont Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1558 Clermont Street currently offering any rent specials?
1558 Clermont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1558 Clermont Street pet-friendly?
No, 1558 Clermont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1558 Clermont Street offer parking?
No, 1558 Clermont Street does not offer parking.
Does 1558 Clermont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1558 Clermont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1558 Clermont Street have a pool?
No, 1558 Clermont Street does not have a pool.
Does 1558 Clermont Street have accessible units?
No, 1558 Clermont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1558 Clermont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1558 Clermont Street does not have units with dishwashers.

