1532 Jackson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Bungalow in South City Park with Bonus Rooms and Private Fenced Backyard - THE BASICS



RENT: $2,140

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2 (full)

PARKING: street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Small pets are negotiable

*There is a $60 monthly water fee

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



