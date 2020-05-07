All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1532 Jackson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1532 Jackson Street
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

1532 Jackson Street

1532 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1532 Jackson Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled 2BD, 1BA Bungalow in South City Park with Bonus Rooms and Private Fenced Backyard - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,140
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2 (full)
PARKING: street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Small pets are negotiable
*There is a $60 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4812832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Jackson Street have any available units?
1532 Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 Jackson Street have?
Some of 1532 Jackson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 Jackson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1532 Jackson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1532 Jackson Street offers parking.
Does 1532 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1532 Jackson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 1532 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 1532 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1532 Jackson Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street
Denver, CO 80202
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University