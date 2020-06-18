1519 Ivy St Apt 5

Amenities

Beautiful TOP-FLOOR CONDO ~ Light, Bright Corner Unit ~ All the CHARM OF THE PERIOD with Coved Ceilings, Designer Arches, Retro Tile, Wood Floors throughout ~ Good-sized Rooms with Large Living Room and separate Dining Room ~ Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, lots of Cabinets ~ Combo Washer/Dryer in unit ~ Sorry No Pets.



FREE Heat, Water, Trash (pay only electric) ~ Front and Back SECURE Entrances ~ One Reserved PARKING Space ~ Gated Community.



GREAT LOCATION in Park Hill South ~ New Starbucks across the Street ~ Close to Colfax Shops/Dining, all the Denver Hospitals, City Park, Cherry Creek Shopping, Stapleton, and more ~ 12 minutes to Downtown ~ Easy Access to Anschutz Medical Campus.



AVAILABLE: Now

LOCATION: 1519 Ivy St, Denver

RENT: $1450

DEPOSIT: $1450

LEASE TERM: 12 to 14 months

PETS: no pets allowed

(no smoking ~ no pot)



For a Private Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

www.irdenver.com