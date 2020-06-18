All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1519 Ivy St Apt 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1519 Ivy St Apt 5
Last updated March 29 2019 at 7:42 AM

1519 Ivy St Apt 5

1519 Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1519 Ivy Street, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
.
Beautiful TOP-FLOOR CONDO ~ Light, Bright Corner Unit ~ All the CHARM OF THE PERIOD with Coved Ceilings, Designer Arches, Retro Tile, Wood Floors throughout ~ Good-sized Rooms with Large Living Room and separate Dining Room ~ Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, lots of Cabinets ~ Combo Washer/Dryer in unit ~ Sorry No Pets.

FREE Heat, Water, Trash (pay only electric) ~ Front and Back SECURE Entrances ~ One Reserved PARKING Space ~ Gated Community.

GREAT LOCATION in Park Hill South ~ New Starbucks across the Street ~ Close to Colfax Shops/Dining, all the Denver Hospitals, City Park, Cherry Creek Shopping, Stapleton, and more ~ 12 minutes to Downtown ~ Easy Access to Anschutz Medical Campus.

AVAILABLE: Now
LOCATION: 1519 Ivy St, Denver
RENT: $1450
DEPOSIT: $1450
LEASE TERM: 12 to 14 months
PETS: no pets allowed
(no smoking ~ no pot)

For a Private Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378
www.irdenver.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Ivy St Apt 5 have any available units?
1519 Ivy St Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 Ivy St Apt 5 have?
Some of 1519 Ivy St Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Ivy St Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Ivy St Apt 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Ivy St Apt 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 Ivy St Apt 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1519 Ivy St Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Ivy St Apt 5 offers parking.
Does 1519 Ivy St Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 Ivy St Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Ivy St Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 1519 Ivy St Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Ivy St Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 1519 Ivy St Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Ivy St Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 Ivy St Apt 5 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University