1463 30th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage coffee bar air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace ice maker patio / balcony range Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c99fe5d06e ---- Gorgeous 2 Bedroom RiNo Townhouse with STUNNING Views! Open, modern with lots of natural light. 3 levels with a large rooftop deck. First floor features a two car garage, storage and a half bathroom. Main floor features an open floor plan, gorgeous kitchen, fireplace, large windows, and a half bath. The upper level features two bedrooms with lots of natural light with two private full bathrooms. The rooftop deck is large and has views of the mountains, downtown and even Coors Field. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, breweries, coffee shops and the ballgame! Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Electric Dryer Gas Fireplace Gas Stove Ice Maker Washer