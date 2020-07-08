All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

1425 yates street

1425 Yates Street · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Yates Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasant, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental situated in the very walkable West Colfax neighborhood in Denver.

FEATURES:
- Comfortable and spacious interior with polished hardwood flooring
- Kitchen with refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave make preparing meals a convenience
- Ceiling fans, air conditioning, electric heating (back of the house), and gas heating (in front of the house)
- No pets but still negotiable
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Fenced yard (tenant must maintain it, negotiable) and a patio with BBQ grill
- 2 spots of driveway parking and off-street parking

The renter pays electricity (Excel Energy), gas (Excel Energy), water (Denver Water), and internet (Century Link, through the owner). The tenant can have the internet thru the owner with the following information: $65/monthly for 1 gigabyte on top of the rent or the tenant can find their own provider. Trash and water are for free. Smoking is not allowed in the property.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bike Score: 82

Nearby parks: Sloans Lake Park, Dry Gulch Park, and Mountair Park.

Bus lines:
16 West Colfax Avenue - 0.1 mile
16L West Colfax Limited - 0.1 mile
50 Lakes Crosstown - 0.1 mile
51 Sheridan Blvd - 0.1 mile
20 20th Avenue - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
W-Line Light Rail West Line W-Line - 0.3 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5753953)

