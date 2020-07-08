1425 yates street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Pleasant, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental situated in the very walkable West Colfax neighborhood in Denver.



FEATURES:

- Comfortable and spacious interior with polished hardwood flooring

- Kitchen with refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave make preparing meals a convenience

- Ceiling fans, air conditioning, electric heating (back of the house), and gas heating (in front of the house)

- No pets but still negotiable

- In-unit washer and dryer

- Fenced yard (tenant must maintain it, negotiable) and a patio with BBQ grill

- 2 spots of driveway parking and off-street parking



The renter pays electricity (Excel Energy), gas (Excel Energy), water (Denver Water), and internet (Century Link, through the owner). The tenant can have the internet thru the owner with the following information: $65/monthly for 1 gigabyte on top of the rent or the tenant can find their own provider. Trash and water are for free. Smoking is not allowed in the property.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bike Score: 82



Nearby parks: Sloans Lake Park, Dry Gulch Park, and Mountair Park.



Bus lines:

16 West Colfax Avenue - 0.1 mile

16L West Colfax Limited - 0.1 mile

50 Lakes Crosstown - 0.1 mile

51 Sheridan Blvd - 0.1 mile

20 20th Avenue - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

W-Line Light Rail West Line W-Line - 0.3 mile



No Pets Allowed



