All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36

1421 N Pennsylvania St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1421 N Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Charming 1 Bedroom Capitol Hill Condo in Historical Building - Available Now! - This charming and historic condo in the heart of Capitol Hill. Recently renovated walk-up third-floor unit has granite counters and stainless steel appliances with tile in the kitchen and bathroom and hardwood floors throughout the rest of the apartment. It is private and quiet, with only one shared wall and large picture windows facing a neighboring garden and low-traffic alley. Close to the best of Capitol Hill- coffee, bars, Molly Brown House Museum, Denver Art Museum, the Public Library, and more. Includes keyed storage unit in building basement. Shared laundry in basement.

Rent includes Heat, Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant responsible for Cable/Internet if desired. Pet Friendly. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Move In fee due prior to occupancy.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

(RLNE5132576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36 have any available units?
1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36 have?
Some of 1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36 currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36 is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36 offer parking?
No, 1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36 does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36 have a pool?
No, 1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36 does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36 have accessible units?
No, 1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 Pennsylvania St Unit 36 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University