Denver, CO
1378 N Ogden St Apt 7
Last updated March 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

1378 N Ogden St Apt 7

1378 N Ogden St · No Longer Available
Location

1378 N Ogden St, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 2/1 Condo in the Heart of Capital Hill has been updated and ready for you! All of the character you would expect to find with a Historic building such as high ceilings, exposed brick, original hard wood floors, special built-ins are present in this unique condo. New paint, refinish of hardwood floors, updates in the bathroom have been completed. There is a second entrance to the back of the unit leading to the parking lot. There is one surface parking space by the exit. The location is superior whether you are looking for museums, whole foods, a pub, pizza or Cheesman Park, it is only minutes away. The master has double french doors, a walk-in closet and there is a newer large deck. The fireplace is non-functional. Water, Sewer, heat and trash are included in the rent! You will love this condo!
Call for showing: Linda at 303-994-2689 or the office at 303.221.7772 To make application go to rentdenvernow.com. $50.00 per applicant, all adults 18 and older must apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1378 N Ogden St Apt 7 have any available units?
1378 N Ogden St Apt 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1378 N Ogden St Apt 7 have?
Some of 1378 N Ogden St Apt 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1378 N Ogden St Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1378 N Ogden St Apt 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1378 N Ogden St Apt 7 pet-friendly?
No, 1378 N Ogden St Apt 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1378 N Ogden St Apt 7 offer parking?
Yes, 1378 N Ogden St Apt 7 offers parking.
Does 1378 N Ogden St Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1378 N Ogden St Apt 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1378 N Ogden St Apt 7 have a pool?
No, 1378 N Ogden St Apt 7 does not have a pool.
Does 1378 N Ogden St Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 1378 N Ogden St Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1378 N Ogden St Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1378 N Ogden St Apt 7 has units with dishwashers.
