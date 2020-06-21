1378 N Ogden St Apt 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This 2/1 Condo in the Heart of Capital Hill has been updated and ready for you! All of the character you would expect to find with a Historic building such as high ceilings, exposed brick, original hard wood floors, special built-ins are present in this unique condo. New paint, refinish of hardwood floors, updates in the bathroom have been completed. There is a second entrance to the back of the unit leading to the parking lot. There is one surface parking space by the exit. The location is superior whether you are looking for museums, whole foods, a pub, pizza or Cheesman Park, it is only minutes away. The master has double french doors, a walk-in closet and there is a newer large deck. The fireplace is non-functional. Water, Sewer, heat and trash are included in the rent! You will love this condo!

Call for showing: Linda at 303-994-2689 or the office at 303.221.7772 To make application go to rentdenvernow.com. $50.00 per applicant, all adults 18 and older must apply.