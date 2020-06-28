1334 Zenobia St

Amenities

Amazing 2BD, 2.5BA Home Near Sloan's Lake with Garage Parking and Private Rooftop Deck - This home was built just last year and incorporates designer finishes with an open layout. This is not like other townhomes in the area, because these townhomes are not built on top of each other. Your view will never be blocked and there is always parking available. 1.5 Blocks from Sheridan light rail station. Perfect for modern city living with incredible mountain views from Pikes Peak to Flatirons and city views from the rooftop deck. Thoughtfully designed living space boasts designer selected kitchen with custom cabinets, Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel appliances and beautiful lighting. Display your favorite wines in the built-in cabinet and wine cooler. Bathrooms are nicely finished with custom tiled tub/showers and unique flooring. Upstairs bar area or party/bonus room leads you to a very large nice deck for entertaining or relaxing. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*Sewer and trash are included

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



