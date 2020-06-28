All apartments in Denver
1334 Zenobia St
1334 Zenobia St

1334 Zenobia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1334 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 2BD, 2.5BA Home Near Sloan's Lake with Garage Parking and Private Rooftop Deck - This home was built just last year and incorporates designer finishes with an open layout. This is not like other townhomes in the area, because these townhomes are not built on top of each other. Your view will never be blocked and there is always parking available. 1.5 Blocks from Sheridan light rail station. Perfect for modern city living with incredible mountain views from Pikes Peak to Flatirons and city views from the rooftop deck. Thoughtfully designed living space boasts designer selected kitchen with custom cabinets, Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel appliances and beautiful lighting. Display your favorite wines in the built-in cabinet and wine cooler. Bathrooms are nicely finished with custom tiled tub/showers and unique flooring. Upstairs bar area or party/bonus room leads you to a very large nice deck for entertaining or relaxing. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Sewer and trash are included
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5148458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 Zenobia St have any available units?
1334 Zenobia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 Zenobia St have?
Some of 1334 Zenobia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 Zenobia St currently offering any rent specials?
1334 Zenobia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 Zenobia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 Zenobia St is pet friendly.
Does 1334 Zenobia St offer parking?
Yes, 1334 Zenobia St offers parking.
Does 1334 Zenobia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1334 Zenobia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 Zenobia St have a pool?
No, 1334 Zenobia St does not have a pool.
Does 1334 Zenobia St have accessible units?
No, 1334 Zenobia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 Zenobia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1334 Zenobia St has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

