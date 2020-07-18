All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:50 PM

1289 Clayton Street

1289 Clayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1289 Clayton Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
*** Please note, 3 unrelated people can stay in the property, with a permit of the city of Denver approving. No more than 3 unrelated people can live in the property. ***

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom will welcome you with 1464 square feet of living space.

The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and siltstone counter tops! Also included in this home is air conditioning, in unit washer and dryer, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and an unfinished basement perfect for storage!

Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather from the porch! Within walking distance is downpours coffee, walking and biking trails, and Cheesman Park! Within driving distance is Voodoo Doughnuts, Denver Botanic Gardens, Congress Park, Denver Biscuit Company, and Trader Joes! Travel is easy with access to HWY 40!

Nearby schools include Teller Elementary School, and Denver East High School!

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

*** Please note, 3 unrelated people can stay in the property, with a permit of the city of Denver approving. No more than 3 unrelated people can live in the property. ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration, and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1289 Clayton Street have any available units?
1289 Clayton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1289 Clayton Street have?
Some of 1289 Clayton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1289 Clayton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1289 Clayton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1289 Clayton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1289 Clayton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1289 Clayton Street offer parking?
No, 1289 Clayton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1289 Clayton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1289 Clayton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1289 Clayton Street have a pool?
No, 1289 Clayton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1289 Clayton Street have accessible units?
No, 1289 Clayton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1289 Clayton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1289 Clayton Street has units with dishwashers.
