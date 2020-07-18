1289 Clayton Street

Amenities

*** Please note, 3 unrelated people can stay in the property, with a permit of the city of Denver approving. No more than 3 unrelated people can live in the property. ***



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom will welcome you with 1464 square feet of living space.



The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and siltstone counter tops! Also included in this home is air conditioning, in unit washer and dryer, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and an unfinished basement perfect for storage!



Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather from the porch! Within walking distance is downpours coffee, walking and biking trails, and Cheesman Park! Within driving distance is Voodoo Doughnuts, Denver Botanic Gardens, Congress Park, Denver Biscuit Company, and Trader Joes! Travel is easy with access to HWY 40!



Nearby schools include Teller Elementary School, and Denver East High School!



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



