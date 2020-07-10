All apartments in Denver
1270 Willow St
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

1270 Willow St

1270 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

1270 Willow Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This quiet and convenient Denver home is conveniently located between Stapleton and Lowry with easy access to Downtown and the Colfax Corridor. Large Back yard with a 6 foot privacy fence and off street, gated parking with additional storage. 3 bed, 1 bath home with nice finishes and comfortable, easy living floor plan. Low maintenance and efficient. Washer, Dryer.

Tenant is responsible for most utilities. Trash/Recycling included. Dog Friendly. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Amenities: Off Street Parking, Storage Shed, Fenced Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

