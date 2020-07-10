1270 Willow St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This quiet and convenient Denver home is conveniently located between Stapleton and Lowry with easy access to Downtown and the Colfax Corridor. Large Back yard with a 6 foot privacy fence and off street, gated parking with additional storage. 3 bed, 1 bath home with nice finishes and comfortable, easy living floor plan. Low maintenance and efficient. Washer, Dryer.



Tenant is responsible for most utilities. Trash/Recycling included. Dog Friendly. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites



