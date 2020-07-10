1270 Willow St

Amenities
This quiet and convenient Denver home is conveniently located between Stapleton and Lowry with easy access to Downtown and the Colfax Corridor. Large Back yard with a 6 foot privacy fence and off street, gated parking with additional storage. 3 bed, 1 bath home with nice finishes and comfortable, easy living floor plan. Low maintenance and efficient. Washer, Dryer.
Tenant is responsible for most utilities. Trash/Recycling included. Dog Friendly. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter program.
